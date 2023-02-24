US vows 'sweeping sanctions' on Russia’s economy

European Union members failed to sign off on a new package of sanctions, with diplomats set to reconvene Friday morning on war anniversary

The US plans to announce “sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue” for Russia, including the country’s banking, defence, and technology industry on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

In addition, officials said a new package of about $2 billion in US security assistance will be announced.

European Union members failed to sign off on a new package of sanctions, with diplomats set to reconvene Friday morning in an effort to get the measures over the line, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both China and Brazil advanced proposals they said could help end the war, though its doubtful either will gain traction.

Before the one-year mark of Vladimir Putin’s invasion, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance will closely monitor what Russia does with its nuclear weapons after the Kremlin suspended the country’s participation in the New START treaty.

China called for a cease-fire in Ukraine in a bid to portray itself as a neutral party that can help end Russia’s yearlong war. The 12-point plan issued by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing Friday called for ending hostilities and resuming peace talks.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive cease-fire,” the ministry said.

The plan is an effort to shape the outcome of the war toward one that benefits Beijing. It appears to have little chance of succeeding given Ukraine has said it would fight until Russia leaves its borders and Moscow has shown little sign of suspending its attacks.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a nonbinding resolution on Thursday calling on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, with 141 countries voting in support of the measure. Seven nations, including Syria, North Korea and Belarus, voted against the measure, and 32, including China, India, South Africa and Iran, abstained.

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, called the vote a clear message from the international community, which “has called for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine. This vote shows that the international community stands with Ukraine.”

The voting occurred before a UN session on Friday where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other foreign ministers will voice their support for Ukraine.

