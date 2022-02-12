US warns Russia may invade Ukraine before Olympics end

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday as concerns grow over escalating tensions and military build-up in region

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said a Russian invasion "could begin at any time", during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Friday

The US has said intelligence indicates Russia may attack Ukraine before the Beijing Winter Olympics end on February 20, with Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin due to speak on Saturday, as will the countries' top diplomats.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans an invasion, as the US and its NATO allies warn a build-up of almost 130,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border may be preparation to do so, including via Belarus from the north.

Some countries are advising their citizens to leave Ukraine.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine before the Olympics end on February 20, while adding that the US doesn’t know Putin’s final intentions.

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House. “I will not comment on the details of our intelligence information, but I do want to be clear, it could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after the Olympics.”

The actions by Russia could include causing a provocation in the Donbas region, where Ukraine’s military has been fighting for years against separatists backed by Moscow, or attacking the country’s capital, Kyiv, officials familiar with the matter said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he’ll underscore allies’ “unity and resolve” in a call on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as the US. The call will be in addition to the one planned by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The US and Russian leaders will speak on Saturday, according to officials from both countries. Biden may do the call from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he departed the White House for on Friday afternoon. It will be the first direct conversation between the two leaders since December 30.

The European Union is “not evacuating” Ukraine, said spokesman Peter Stano. “For the time being, the non-essential staff have been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country,” he added.

Some EU member states, such as the Netherlands, have advised their citizens to leave but also said they’re not evacuating diplomats. Greece has advised its citizens in Ukraine to contact the Greek Embassy, but it isn’t advising at the moment to leave the country, according to an EU diplomat.

The UK Foreign Office said that it “now advises against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available.” Israel is evacuating the families of its diplomats from Kyiv, Israeli reporter Barak Ravid said in a tweet.

Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are also asking their nationals in Ukraine to leave the country. Japan’s foreign ministry elevated its travel warning to the highest level. South Korea will ban travel to Ukraine effective from Sunday. New Zealand said its citizens should leave immediately as the security situation there could change “at short notice.”

