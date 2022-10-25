WhatsApp goes down for thousands of users globally

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc, appears to be experiencing a widespread outage, with thousands of users reporting issues.

Nearly 70,000 users reported issues including not being able to send messages or connect to the server, data from Down Detector showed on Tuesday morning.

Users around the world, including those in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong reported disruptions.

