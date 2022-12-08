WNBA star Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap

A former US marine who is serving a 16-year sentence on spying charges was not included in the exchange

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who the US had said was wrongfully detained in Russia on drug offenses, was released Thursday after a prisoner swap, two US officials said.

President Joe Biden is set to speak about Griner’s release at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. She was exchanged in a one-to-one swap for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer, according to a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry.

Biden spoke to Griner by phone Thursday morning from the Oval Office, in the company of her wife, Cherelle Griner.

Griner had been sentenced to nine years and moved to a penal colony last month. The Phoenix Mercury basketball star who played in Russia during the off-season pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in July after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

Biden called the sentence “unacceptable.”

Paul Whelan, a former US marine who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on spying charges that he denies, was not included in the exchange. One US official said that Russia was unwilling to negotiate his inclusion, and so Biden had to choose between getting Griner back or no one.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the US had long refused to include Bout in negotiations for an exchange, but Russia held out and Washington ultimately relented, according to Tass.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout at a detention center in Bangkok. AFP

The ministry confirmed the swap was for Bout and took place earlier Thursday at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Whelan’s father, David, said in a statement that the White House had alerted them in advance he would not be included in the swap.

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” he said.

