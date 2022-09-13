Zelenskiy says 6,000 square kilometres regained

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bakhmut and several other settlements in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometres in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Russian forces struck the country’s energy infrastructure leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark, Zelenskiy said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine had made “significant progress” in its counteroffensive, but cautioned that it was “too early to tell exactly where this is going.” He pledged to keep doing “what is necessary to support Ukraine.”

Separately, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling its territory as Blinken appealed for an end to fighting that threatens to undermine a Russia-brokered cease-fire. The fighting is the latest flare-up in tensions between the two neighbouring Caucasus states since thousands were killed in a 44-day war over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that was halted in November 2020 when Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a truce.

Key developments

Fighting continued in the south, with Ukrainian forces trying to push back Russian troops along the entire front line and prevent their attempts to improve their tactical position, the Ukrainian military said.

Russian forces searched for alternative ways to bring up weapons and equipment as Ukraine disrupted their supply lines, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said on Facebook.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bakhmut and several other settlements in the Donetsk region. Russian forces are failing to reinforce the new frontline after Ukrainian advances in the Kharkiv region and are actively fleeing the area or moving to other axes, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Over 70,000 square kilometres of territory in ten Ukrainian regions are contaminated with mines and explosives, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said on Facebook.

The Kharkiv region, most of which was won back by Ukrainian forces this month, is “extremely” affected, more so than Kyiv and Sumy, the Interfax news wire reported citing Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.



Kyiv has signed a cooperation memorandum with The HALO Trust, which helps countries clear landmines after conflicts, the Ministry of Reintegration said on its website Monday.

On Sunday and Monday the Russian army “struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure” and “hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity,” Zelenskiy said.



This is “a sign of desperation of those who invented this war” and a reaction to Russian defeat in the Kharkiv region, he said, adding that Russia is seeking to cut off Ukraine’s potential to export electricity to Europe. Zelenskiy called for more sanctions and more pressure on Russia.

Zelenskiy will speak with the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter. The IMF’s executive board discussed Monday a plan to possibly provide Ukraine with 1.4 billion dollars in emergency aid through the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument.



Blinken, speaking to reporters in Mexico City on Monday evening after a conference involving US and Mexican officials, said Ukraine’s latest military campaign was “very methodically planned out, and, of course, has benefited from significant support from the US and many other countries, in terms of making sure Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive, which has one clear purpose - which is to take back land that was seized by Russia’s aggression.”



Blinken added: “We will continue to do what is necessary to support Ukraine.”

