Luxembourg Times launches newly designed app

Redesign

Download the updated app now, available for free on app stores

The Luxembourg Times is launching its redesigned app, bringing you a more modern design for smoother news browsing.

The updated app boasts a sleek and intuitive interface that makes navigating through the latest news effortless, delivering high-quality journalism right to your fingertips.

Stay informed with exclusive and important stories about business, finance and politics in Luxembourg and the EU as well as local events.

Download or update the latest version of the app on the App store or the Google Play store.